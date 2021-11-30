How to keep your home safe for the holidays

The holidays can be a great time to visit family you rarely get to see, hit the slopes or even flee to the beach.

Regardless of how you spend your holidays, your number one priority is to ensure your house stays safe while you’re gone.

A house left empty can be an opportunity for burglars. Before you pack your bags, prepare to protect the personable items that are staying home.

To help you prep for the holidays, Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union (RBFCU) has provided five home security precautions to consider.

1) Lock it up

Check and double-check that you have locked all the doors and windows.

2) Communicate

Ask friends or trustworthy neighbors to keep an eye on the house, and give them multiple numbers to reach you to report any suspicious activity. It’s also wise to not promote your absence on social media or to brag about being away from the house for an extended amount of time.

3) Check under the mat

Do you store an extra key outside your house? First off, remove it. Instead, give the key to a trusted friend or neighbor in case someone needs to enter in an emergency.

4) Remove obvious temptations

Do not leave wrapped gifts or expensive electronics visible through windows and doors. Be smart and hide items that can easily be noticeable from the outside.

5) Forego deliveries

Make sure to stop delivery of packages, mail, newspapers and anything else that could pile up on your porch. This is a clear indicator that you are not home to strangers. Ask your trusted friend or neighbor to pick up these items every other day.

If the unfortunate happens and you are a victim of theft this holiday season, your homeowners and umbrella policies may offer protection. To know for sure, take time to review your insurance policies before you’re inundated with thoughts of holiday dinner menus and travel plans.

To learn more home security tips, click or tap here.

