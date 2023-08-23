United Way opens child care scholarship for local parents enrolled in school

Parents who are seeking a degree or job training may be eligible for subsidized child care scholarships through the United Way of San Antonio and Bexar County.

From now until Oct. 15, parents enrolled in college full-time or working and enrolled part-time can apply for the child care scholarship.

According to United Way officials, the scholarship provides parents the opportunity to further their education and provide a stronger foundation for their family. The scholarship removes the financial barrier to education for recipients, who receive an average of $14,000 per year in quality child care per year, officials said.

To be eligible for the scholarship, you must meet the following criteria:

Enrolled with an academic institution or workforce development program.

Minimum of 12 hours per semester if not also working.

Minimum of 6 hours per semester if working a minimum of 19 hours per week.

Committed to maintaining a minimum GPA of 2.5.

Have demonstrated financial need (applicant will be required to submit household income and expenses during the application process).

Completed FAFSA application

Not enrolled in any other subsidized child care program.

Is a citizen or legal resident of the United States and a resident of Bexar County.

If you are selected for the scholarship, The United Way requires parents to complete a financial literacy course, meet with a United Way child care scholarship coordinator monthly and complete a brief career development worksheet with women mentors.

To apply for the scholarship, visit The United Way’s website.