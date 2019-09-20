KSAT Community hosts disaster relief phone bank Friday for Imelda victims

SAN ANTONIO - Tropical Storm Imelda brought major flooding to the Houston area and is blamed for at least two deaths.

Some areas received more than 25 inches of rain in 48 hours, drawing comparisons to Hurricane Harvey, which impacted some of the same locations two years ago.

Gov. Greg Abbott has declared a state of emergency for southeast Texas.

KSAT Community is helping to raise money for the American Red Cross as they offer assistance for Imelda victims.

There is a phone bank Friday from noon until 7 p.m. Call 210-351-1363 to make a monetary donation.

For more information and volunteering opportunities with the American Red Cross, visit redcross.org.

