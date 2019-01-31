SA Live spotlight feature: Rebecca's Wish

SAN ANTONIO - It was Memorial Day weekend of 2010 that Rebecca Taylor was admitted to a hospital for stomach pains, the first of what would become more than 1,000 days of hospitalization.

Despite the unbearable pain, Rebecca, now 16, lives life to the fullest.

Today she is helping sick children through her foundation, Rebecca's Wish.

Rebecca's Wish provides help and hope for children suffering from pancreatitis through supportive patient care, charitable services and medical research.

Pancreatitis is a disease in which the pancreas becomes inflamed.

" I wouldn't be able to move for hours at a time or get up since it would hurt sometimes to have blankets on me," said Taylor.

Rebecca has undergone 70 surgeries and spends most of the holidays in and out of the hospital.

Wild for Wishes:

The San Antonio Zoo will be hosting Wild for Wishes to benefit Rebecca's Wish from 6 to 11 p.m. on March 30.

To purchase tickets to the event, visit rebeccaswish.org.

Information courtesy of Rebecca's Wish.

