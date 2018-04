A husband and wife in their 80s were injured after their small plane crashed Monday afternoon on the city's North Side.

Police said the husband overshot a nearby runway, crashed into a chain-link fence and rolled into the street in the 600 block of Heimer Road.

The wife injured her back and was taken to a nearby hospital.

Her husband was treated at the scene.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.