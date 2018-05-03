Recipe: Quick preserved lemon

Published: May 3, 2018, 11:40 am Updated: May 8, 2020, 3:48 pm

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Ingredients:

Recipe makes 26 Servings

12 large lemons, 10 to be diced and 2 for juice only

1/4 cup(s) sugar

1/4 cup(s) kosher salt

Instructions:

1. Slice lemons into 1/4 inch slices, remove any seeds and then dice lemons into smaller pieces.

2. Place lemons into any stainless steel pot, along with lemon juice. Mix to combine everything.

3. Add sugar, and salt. Bring mixture to a simmer and cook until lemon skins are just translucent, approximately 10 to 15 minutes. Remove from heat and allow to cool.

4. Pour lemon mixture into jars and seal. Refrigerate for at least 2 hours before using.

5. Chef’s Note: Typically I like to add bay leaves and peppercorns to my lemons while cooking then simply remove when jarring. I like to use preserved lemons on everything from meats and fish to adding to soups and rice dishes.

Get the nutritional information of the recipe and add ingredients to your H-E-B shopping list here!