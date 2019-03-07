Recipe: Caesar salad with smoked salmon

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Ingredients:

Recipe makes 4 Servings

4 Eva Rustic Lettuce Hearts, ends trimmed off and left whole or chopped

1 cup(s) Parmesan cheese, shredded or grated as needed

7 Oz Cajun smoked salmon, roughly chopped

2 cup(s) H‑E‑B Premium Seasoned Croutons, as needed for salad

Instructions:

1. In a bowl, combine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, salmon and croutons. Toss to just combine.

2. Toss with your favorite Caesar dressing or follow recipe for “Lemon Caesar Dressing” on heb.com. Season to taste with salt and pepper as needed.

3. Chef’s Note: I like to serve this Caesar with whole leaves of little gem lettuce. It looks better when plating.

Get the nutritional information of the recipe and add ingredients to your H-E-B shopping list here!