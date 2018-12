SAN ANTONIO - Deputies are searching for a gunman involved in a shooting on the Far Northeast Side Saturday night.

The sheriff's office said deputies found a man with a gunshot wound in a neighborhood near Walzem Road and New World Drive around 8 p.m.

Deputies said they believe the man may have been shot at another location.

Investigators questioned possible witnesses to the shooting, but had little information on a suspect or motive.

