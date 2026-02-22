Fire weather concerns rise amid dry conditions and breezy winds

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
- TODAY: Gusty & chilly morning, cool afternoon
- MONDAY MORNING: A light freeze in HC
- NEXT WEEK: Staying dry & warm
FORECAST
TODAY
A windy and colder day is unfolding across South Central Texas as northerly winds remain elevated through the morning hours. Gusts between 20–30 mph will continue into early afternoon, especially along and east of I‑35, before gradually easing toward sunset. Despite abundant sunshine, the lingering cold air will keep highs in the mid‑60s—cooler than average for late February.
Fire weather remains a concern, with elevated to near‑critical conditions expected for the eastern two‑thirds of the region due to dry air and breezy winds.
MONDAY MORNING
As winds diminish overnight and skies remain clear, temperatures drop quickly into the 30s by early Monday. A light freeze is possible in the Hill Country and sheltered low-lying areas, where readings may dip into the upper 20s. The combination of light winds, dry air, and sunrise radiational cooling will make for a crisp start.
NEXT WEEK
A more noticeable warm-up kicks in Tuesday as highs rebound to above-normal territory. Southerly winds strengthen Tuesday night into early Wednesday, boosting humidity and potentially introducing patches of low stratus or light fog by daybreak. Fire weather concerns return midweek as a High Plains low pulls a dryline east into the region Wednesday afternoon, creating elevated to near-critical fire weather conditions. The dryline retreats overnight, but a polar front sweeps through early Thursday, bringing breezy, dry north winds and another round of near-critical fire weather for most of the area. No rain is forecast for the entire week.
