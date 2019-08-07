'Intimate activities' on Texas lake lead to man's arrest, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A highly intoxicated, naked couple was engaged in intimate activities on Lake Granbury in June when they were spotted by Texas game wardens.

Wardens approached the boat, which was adrift on the water, after seeing no visible occupants or navigation lights.

The couple realized they'd been seen and the man started driving away, despite the wardens' signals to stop, according to field notes posted to the Texas Parks and Wildlife website.

Another dog dies after swimming in Lady Bird Lake in Austin

Wardens found the couple to be highly intoxicated and the man failed a field sobriety test.

He was charged with boating while intoxicated.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.