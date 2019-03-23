1 arrested, 1 sought after Uber driver shot during carjacking

SAN ANTONIO - An 18-year-old man was arrested and another man is wanted after San Antonio police say they took part in a violent carjacking that led to an Uber driver being shot multiple times.

Jesus Luna was taken into custody around 6 p.m. Friday on the city's Southwest Side by SWAT officers and robbery detectives with the San Antonio Police Department.

Jennifer Rodriguez, a spokeswoman with SAPD, said the Uber driver picked up the two men Thursday morning at an undisclosed location and when they got to the 7400 block of New Laredo Highway, the victim was shot twice in the abdomen.

"There was some type of incident that occurred inside the vehicle and the victim was shot multiple times," Rodriguez said.

The victim was able to escape to a nearby muffler shop and call for help.

Luna and the man took off in the victim's 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander before police arrived. It was later recovered nearby on the city's South Side, Rodriguez said.

While it is unclear who pulled the trigger, Rodriguez said Luna and the second suspect will both face a first-degree felony charge of aggravated robbery for their roles in the carjacking.

"We are working to identify the second suspect," Rodriguez said.

According to online records, Luna has a previous arrest on suspicion of unlawful carry of a weapon.

Rodriguez said the victim has undergone several surgeries and is in the recovery phase at a local hospital.

Anyone with information about the second suspect is urged to contact the Police Department's Robbery Task Force Unit at 210-207-0300.

