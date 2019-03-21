SAPD: Uber driver in critical condition after being shot twice during carjacking

SAN ANTONIO - An Uber driver was taken to an area hospital after they were shot twice during a carjacking on the city's Southwest Side early Thursday morning, San Antonio police said.

Officers were called just before 8:30 a.m. to the 7400 block of New Laredo Highway, not far from Somerset Road, after a receiving a call for a shooting.

According to Officer Carlos Ortiz, a spokesperson with the San Antonio Police Department, the Uber driver had picked up two men when, for some unknown reason, the men turned on the driver.

That's when, Ortiz said, one of the men fired two shots, hitting the driver twice in the abdomen just before he managed to get out of the vehicle.

The men then drove off in the vehicle, police said.

Ortiz said one of the culprits was wearing a red hoodie and that police are now actively searching for them. He added they are working to confirm a description of the vehicle stolen.

The Uber driver's name and age were not given. Ortiz said the man is in critical condition, a "victim of dire circumstances."

