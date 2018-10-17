Police investigating deadly shooting during apartment home invasion

SAN ANTONIO - One person is dead, and another is wounded following a shooting during a home invasion at a Southwest Side apartment complex, San Antonio police said.

The shooting occurred around 2:40 a.m. at the Rosemont at Miller's Pond Apartments, which is located in the 6200 block of Old Pearsall Road, not far from Loop 410.

According to police, two people broke into the apartment and shot two of the people living there. Authorities did not give a name of the man deceased, only saying he was a 52-year-old man. A second man was shot in the neck and transported to an area hospital by EMS.

Police said a woman and children were inside at the time of the shooting but that they are safe and not harmed.

At this time, a motive for the break-in and shooting is not currently known.

Police said three or four men were seen in a silver gray Jeep fleeing the area. Dozens of shell casings were found at the scene. Police said the investigation is ongoing.

