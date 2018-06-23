1 hurt in train derailment on Pleasanton Road

SAN ANTONIO - One person was taken to an area hospital via AirLife Saturday morning after train cars derailed while they were being loaded.

Several agencies were called to the 2400 block of Pleasanton Road around 9 a.m. after the train cars derailed and injured an employee.

According to Monica Ramos, a spokeswoman for Bexar County, the rail line is privately owned and was being loaded with sand and silica.

Ramos said somehow, two cargo trains became detached from the other train cars and started rolling away. The train cars derailed and one person was injured.

It's unclear how the individual suffered his injuries.

