1 person dead, 2 in critical condition after road rage shooting, police say

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are looking for a driver who shot three people, killing one, during a road rage dispute on the city's West Side.

Officers found the victims in the 2700 block of Castroville Road around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The driver of the car was found dead from a gunshot wound.

Two passengers, who also had been shot, were taken to University Hospital in critical condition. All three victims are men in their 20s.

A sergeant at the scene said the shooting was related to road rage. He said the shooter was last seen leaving the area in a white sport utility vehicle.

