13 San Antonio tattoo shops offering $13 tattoos on Friday the 13th

SAN ANTONIO - It's common practice for some tattoo shops to offer $13 tattoos in celebration of Friday the 13th and several San Antonio tattoo parlors are participating with discounted tattoo specials.

Generally, tattoo shops will have a list of flash tattoos to choose from for the $13 special, however rules vary from parlor to parlor.

Some tattoo shops extend the Friday the 13th special through the weekend and some shops start as early as Thursday.

Call your local tattoo parlor to see if they are participating in any $13 tattoo events.

Most tattoo parlors require a $7 tip or setup fee, so expect to pay more than $13.

Plan ahead, as all the shops listed expect to have long lines and operate on a first come, first served basis.

