Medina County Sheriff’s Office seeks help finding 53-year-old man with medical condition

MEDINA COUNTY, Texas – The Medina County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing man.

According to a Facebook post, 53-year-old Manuel “Meño” Menchaca was recently in Poteet, Texas.

Menchaca suffers from epileptic seizures, according to the sheriff’s office.

MCSO said Menchaca is originally from Laredo, Texas. He was last seen wearing light gray-blue jeans, polo boots and a cap with some red on it.

He is described as having short, gray hair and tattoos on both arms. One tattoo is the Tasmanian Devil from “Looney Tunes,” and the other is his last name, “Menchaca.”

If you see Menchaca, MCSO is asking you to call one of his family members, Gloria Ramirez, at 956-764-0835.

