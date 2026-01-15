Medina County Sheriff’s Office seeks help finding 53-year-old man with medical condition Manuel Menchaca, 53, was last seen in Poteet, MCSO says Maneul Menchaca (Copyright Medina County Sheriff's Office) MEDINA COUNTY, Texas – The Medina County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing man.
According to a
Facebook post, 53-year-old Manuel “Meño” Menchaca was recently in Poteet, Texas.
Menchaca suffers from epileptic seizures, according to the sheriff’s office.
MCSO said Menchaca is originally from Laredo, Texas. He was last seen wearing light gray-blue jeans, polo boots and a cap with some red on it.
He is described as having short, gray hair and tattoos on both arms. One tattoo is the Tasmanian Devil from “Looney Tunes,” and the other is his last name, “Menchaca.”
If you see Menchaca, MCSO is asking you to call one of his family members, Gloria Ramirez, at 956-764-0835.
About the Author Avery Meurer headshot
Avery Meurer is a Content Gatherer for KSAT 12. She graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor of Science in Communications/Radio, Television and Film, as well as a Creative Writing Certificate. A native San Antonian, Avery attended the Northeast School of the Arts (NESA) majoring in musical theater and creative writing.
