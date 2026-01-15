Skip to main content
Clear icon
53º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
Jefferson Middle School student arrested, charged with assault of another student, NISD police say
Immigrant rams into ICE vehicles in San Antonio, injuring officer, agency says
‘He just stayed there’: Former Robb teacher’s aide discusses interaction with Adrian Gonzales
Bexar County judge’s ‘no-contact’ order sparks claims of retaliation and erratic courtroom behavior
Zavala County deputy details ties to Robb, confrontation with shooter in ex-Uvalde CISD officer’s trial
WATCH LIVE: State witness testimony continues in Day 8 of ex-Uvalde CISD police officer’s trial

Local News

TxDOT seeking public input on major rural road projects outside Bexar County

Agency has already identified two bridge crossing replacements in Kerr County

RJ Marquez, Anchor/Reporter

Ryan Cerna, Digital News Trainee

Tommy Namphong, Editor

SAN ANTONIO – Texas Department of Transportation officials are seeking public input on which major road projects should be prioritized in rural counties outside Bexar County over the next several years.

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) has launched a series of online and in-person meetings to gather comments from residents and drivers who live in or travel through counties in its San Antonio District that fall outside the metropolitan planning organization boundary.

The first meeting was held in Kerr County, where flooding along the Guadalupe River previously washed out major roads and bridges, temporarily blocking access to highways and key routes.

TxDOT officials said the agency has already identified two bridge crossings for replacement at Crossing Street and Ehlers Road.

The district is also looking at potential work on parts of State Highway 16 and State Highway 173.

The meetings focus on TxDOT’s Rural Transportation Improvement Program, or Rural TIP, a four-year list of transportation projects outside metropolitan planning areas.

The Rural TIP is the first step toward developing the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program, known as the STIP, which is required for projects to be eligible for federal transportation funding.

According to TxDOT, the Rural TIP can include grouped projects and individually listed projects, including added-capacity and regionally significant projects. It may cover improvements for drivers, bicyclists, pedestrians and public transit, and its rules are established by federal law.

TxDOT said the program is important because it reflects regional consensus on project needs and priorities, helps identify state and local matching requirements and is required for projects to receive federal funding shares.

Upcoming meetings include Bandera County next Thursday morning and Medina County on Jan. 26.

TxDOT said presentations will also be posted on its website, including a prerecorded virtual meeting video with audio and visual components that will be available by noon Monday, Jan. 12, 2026.

The San Antonio District includes Atascosa, Comal, Bexar, Bandera, Frio, Guadalupe, Kendall, Kerr, McMullen, Medina, Uvalde and Wilson counties. Counties included in the Rural TIP process are Atascosa, Bandera, Frio, Kendall, Kerr, McMullen, Medina, Uvalde and Wilson. Click here to get more information on public comments.

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Recommended Videos