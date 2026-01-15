TxDOT seeking public input on major rural road projects outside Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO – Texas Department of Transportation officials are seeking public input on which major road projects should be prioritized in rural counties outside Bexar County over the next several years.

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) has launched a series of online and in-person meetings to gather comments from residents and drivers who live in or travel through counties in its San Antonio District that fall outside the metropolitan planning organization boundary.

The first meeting was held in Kerr County, where flooding along the Guadalupe River previously washed out major roads and bridges, temporarily blocking access to highways and key routes.

TxDOT officials said the agency has already identified two bridge crossings for replacement at Crossing Street and Ehlers Road.

The district is also looking at potential work on parts of State Highway 16 and State Highway 173.

The meetings focus on TxDOT’s Rural Transportation Improvement Program, or Rural TIP, a four-year list of transportation projects outside metropolitan planning areas.

The Rural TIP is the first step toward developing the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program, known as the STIP, which is required for projects to be eligible for federal transportation funding.

According to TxDOT, the Rural TIP can include grouped projects and individually listed projects, including added-capacity and regionally significant projects. It may cover improvements for drivers, bicyclists, pedestrians and public transit, and its rules are established by federal law.

TxDOT said the program is important because it reflects regional consensus on project needs and priorities, helps identify state and local matching requirements and is required for projects to receive federal funding shares.

Upcoming meetings include Bandera County next Thursday morning and Medina County on Jan. 26.

TxDOT said presentations will also be posted on its website, including a prerecorded virtual meeting video with audio and visual components that will be available by noon Monday, Jan. 12, 2026.

The San Antonio District includes Atascosa, Comal, Bexar, Bandera, Frio, Guadalupe, Kendall, Kerr, McMullen, Medina, Uvalde and Wilson counties. Counties included in the Rural TIP process are Atascosa, Bandera, Frio, Kendall, Kerr, McMullen, Medina, Uvalde and Wilson. Click here to get more information on public comments.