16-year-old girl in critical condition after being shot inside home

SAN ANTONIO - A 16-year-old girl is in the hospital in critical condition after being shot late Monday night, San Antonio police said.

The shooting was reported just after 11:30 p.m. at a home in the 3900 block of Southwest Military Drive, not far from Old Pearsall Road.

According to police, the shooting occurred in the back room of the house but it is unclear as to what exactly led up to the shooting or who fired the gun.

Police said a boyfriend took the girl to an area hospital before returning to the home. Authorities said they are now talking to those who were inside the home, but say the stories aren't adding up.

So far, no arrests have made. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

