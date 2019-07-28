19-year-old inmate on life support after suicide attempt at Bexar County Jail

SAN ANTONIO - A 19-year-old inmate at the Bexar County Jail is on life support after attempting suicide late Saturday night, the Sheriff's Office confirmed.

Authorities said the 19-year-old, who was being held in solitary confinement, was found hanged in her cell around 11 p.m. by an officer who was conducting face-to-face checks.

While deputies and medical staff performed life-saving measures, authorities said she was taken to Downtown Baptist Hospital and is currently on life support.

The 19-year-old has been at the jail since July 6 on a charge of making a terroristic threat on family, a class A misdemeanor. A source identified the woman and online court records show she was being held on a $800 bond.

Authorities said the woman was being held in solitary confinement, which generally consists of 23 hours of lockup with one hour to shower and exercise. Deputies said she was in solitary confinement, referred to as administrative segregation, due to jail history. Online court records show this is her only charge in Bexar County as an adult.

The Sheriff's Office's Criminal Investigations Division, Internal Affairs and the Public Integrity Unit are investigating the suicide attempt.

