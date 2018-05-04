19-year-old man arrested in carjacking of former classmate, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A 19-year-old man has been arrested, accused of carjacking a former classmate.

San Antonio police have arrested Jermykal Thomas on Thursday.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, police responded to a car theft April 29 at the Montage at North Point Apartments located in the 3600 block of Magic Drive on the city's Northwest Side.

The affidavit said the victim was robbed and carjacked by two men, one whom he recognized as a former middle school classmate.

Police were able to use the info to identify the suspects and found the victim's stolen car while responding to a crash on May 3.

Thomas is charged with aggravated robbery.

