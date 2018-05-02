Man accused of repeatedly beating autistic teen

SAN ANTONIO - A man is accused of punching an 18-year-old with autism, who was under his care, multiple times.

Saloum Cisse, 28, is charged with one felony count of injury to a disabled person causing bodily injury.

According to an arrest affidavit, Cisse was working at the Autism Treatment Center at the time of the incident. The report said the victim spat on Cisse's face.

Cisse then took the victim to another room and allegedly beat him multiple times in the head, according the report.

Cisse is accused of then leaving the room and checking the hallway to make sure no one was coming to check on them. The report said Cisse then went back into the room and threw the victim onto the floor and started punching and kicking him in the head. According to police, Cisse then attacked the victim for a third time.

The entire assault was caught on surveillance video.

KSAT has asked the Autism Treatment Center for a statement. We are still waiting for its response.

