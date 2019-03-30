2 arrested, 1 on the run after joy ride in stolen Mustang, deputies say

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas - A joy ride in a stolen Ford Mustang ended in two arrests Friday night, and a third suspect still on the run.

Bexar County deputies said an adult and at least one juvenile were involved.

Deputies said a man was driving the Mustang recklessly before catching the attention of deputies.

The driver sped off before crashing at the intersection of Cloudmont Drive and Windsong.

All three people inside bailed out.

The driver was arrested along with a juvenile, who deputies said had felony warrants for auto theft.

Investigators said the Mustang had just been stolen out of Converse on Thursday.

