2 dead, 2 critically injured in South Side collision

SAN ANTONIO - Two people are dead and two people are in critical condition after a collision on the South Side.

The crash happened Saturday night on Highway 16 and South Zarzamora Street.

Officials at the scene said a white pickup truck was traveling north on Highway 16 when it lost a tire, causing the driver to lose control. The pickup veered into the median and entered the southbound lane of Highway 16, either hitting a Ford Explorer head-on or landing on top of it.

San Antonio police said there were three people in each vehicle. Two people in the Explorer were killed, and the third was taken to University Hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the white pickup was taken to University Hospital in critical condition. The two passengers in the truck are OK.

Investigators were seen still combing through the scene around 9:30 p.m.

