1 dead, 2 hospitalized after shooting on Northeast Side; police seeking 3 individuals in gray truck

SAN ANTONIO - A 20-year-old is dead and two people were taken to a hospital after a shooting Thursday evening on the Northeast Side, officials said.

The shooting happened around 6:15 p.m. at a home in the 4000 block of Mystic Sunrise Drive, just north of Binz-Engleman Road.

San Antonio police Chief William McManus said a man and a woman got off a gray truck and knocked on the door of the home. When someone answered the door, the pair went into the home and started shooting, he said.

A 19-year-old and a 28-year-old were taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, McManus said.

McManus said the shooting could possibly be drug-related. Police have been called to the home before.

Only three people were in the home during the shooting.

Police are seeking three people who were in the gray truck.

