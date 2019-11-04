2 men found dead inside bullet-riddled SUV identified

SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Medical Examiner's Office has identified two men found killed inside an SUV that was riddled with bullet holes.

The victims were identified as Mike Holmes, 35, and Antonio Lopez, 32.

Officers responded around 2:45 a.m. Thursday to the Spring View Manor apartments in the 650 block of South Mel Waiters Way after receiving reports of shots being fired.

2 men found fatally shot inside SUV riddled with bullet holes

Police said an officer heard as many as 15-20 gunshots.

The officer drove around the apartments and found a black SUV with numerous bullet holes and the two victims inside, police said.

Authorities said it appeared the victims were ambushed.

Police said there were no witnesses.

No arrests have been made.

