Victim of deadly crash in Live Oak identified

SAN ANTONIO - Mathew Gavin Walence has been identified as the victim of a fatal crash that occurred in Live Oak Friday morning and shut down traffic for six hours on Interstate 35 near Loop 1604.

Walence's car hit a concrete barrier around 3:45 a.m. and screeched along it for around 100 yards before stopping on the right side of the highway.

The car was then hit by another car driven by Violeta Martinez, 25, which caused Walence to be ejected from his vehicle.

Walence was run over by multiple vehicles after being ejected from his car.

Police are still searching for the driver of the first car that hit Walence because the driver didn't stop.

Martinez is facing charges of intoxication manslaughter in connection with the crash.

Officers smelled a strong odor of alcohol coming from Martinez, according to records. She admitted to having two beers at a party and failed a field sobriety test conducted by a Bexar County Sheriff's Office deputy.

