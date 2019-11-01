I-35 closed at 1604 after deadly crash

LIVE OAK, Texas - The southbound lanes of I-35 are closed Friday morning after a deadly crash right before Loop 1604.

Live Oak police are on the scene and investigating the crash which happened at about 3 a.m. and involved multiple vehicles.

Traffic on I-35 is backed up for several miles and drivers are being forced to exit onto the access road just before Loop 1604.

TRAFFIC/CLOSURE ALERT: Expect long delays through morning rush hour on I-35 southbound near Loop 1604 in the Forum area due to a fatal crash. Left mainlane closed. Seek different routes for your commute if possible. pic.twitter.com/LYT2WSwdCa — TxDOT San Antonio (@TxDOTSanAntonio) November 1, 2019

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

