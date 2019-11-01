Live Oak police seeking driver involved in deadly crash on Interstate 35

SAN ANTONIO - Live Oak police are seeking information on a driver who was involved in a deadly crash early Friday morning on Interstate 35.

They say that driver’s car was one of several that ran over a man outside his disabled car on the southbound highway just north of Loop 1604.

Lt. Matt Malone, with the Live Oak Police Department said the man who was killed had been traveling south on I-35 when his car hit a concrete barrier.

His car scraped alongside the barrier for about 100 yards before coming to a stop in the right lane of the highway.

“Another vehicle traveling along behind then hit that vehicle that was stopped. The driver of the wrecked vehicle was ejected,” Malone said. “Oncoming drivers then, unfortunately, hit the driver who had been ejected.”

Most of those drivers, as well as some witnesses, stopped and tried to help the man.

They spent hours waiting at the scene to give investigators their accounts of the crash.

However, Malone said the first driver who hit the man after he was ejected did not stop.

Although police are still trying to find that person, they did not release a description of the vehicle involved.

As a result of the crash, all lanes of southbound I-35, starting just north of Loop 1604, are closed.

The closure created a traffic backup that stretched for miles.

The highway reopened around 10 a.m., more than six hours after it closed.

Police say at least one other person involved in the crash suffered injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

