Local News

Affidavit: Universal City man arrested, accused of months-long string of robberies

Gregory Davis III, 32, committed a robbery less than a month after leaving jail, court records show

Ryan Cerna, Digital News Trainee

Gregory Davis III (BCSO)

UNIVERSAL CITY, Texas – A Universal City man has been arrested in connection with a string of robberies in San Antonio, according to an arrest affidavit.

Gregory Davis III, 32, faces four counts of aggravated robbery Bexar County court records show.

According to the affidavit, one of the robberies took place after 9 p.m. on Oct. 31 at a Dollar General located at 5939 Randolph Boulevard.

Police said Davis used a handgun to demand employees to hand over cash from the register and safe. The employees complied with Davis’ demands and he walked away with $472 in cash, the affidavit stated.

Surveillance video footage and fingerprints at the scene helped SAPD identify Davis, the affidavit said.

Another robbery occurred on Dec. 9, according to a separate arrest affidavit. Investigators said Davis robbed a Bell Express, located at 14139 Bell Drive, in a similar manner.

Davis threatened an employee with a handgun and took off with money from the register, the arrest document said.

Court records show that Davis attempted another robbery on Dec. 28. He was arrested and booked into the Bexar County Jail two days later.

Davis was previously booked into jail on Sept. 17 this year on charges related to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and fraud, according to court records.

Records show that he was released on Oct. 9, just weeks before the robbery on Halloween night.

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

