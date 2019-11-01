Woman, 25, charged in connection with fatal crash that shut down Interstate 35

LIVE OAK, Texas - A woman has been formally charged in connection with a fatal overnight crash that shut down Interstate 35 for six hours.

Violeta Martinez, 25, faces a charge of intoxication manslaughter.

According to booking records, Martinez was involved in a crash in the 14600 block of Interstate 35, after another vehicle hit a concrete barrier and scraped alongside it for about 100 yards.

Martinez is accused of driving the vehicle that hit the disabled car, causing its driver to be ejected.

The man was then run over by several other vehicles and pronounced dead at the scene, a Live Oak police spokesman confirmed.

Live Oak Police are also searching for another driver who ran over the victim but kept driving.

When a Live Oak police officer interviewed Martinez about what happened, he smelled a strong odor of alcohol coming from the patrol unit she was sitting in, records state.

She later admitted to having two Michelob Ultras at a party she had been attending.

Martinez then failed a field sobriety test conducted by a Bexar County Sheriff's Office deputy, records show.

Martinez then refused to provide a specimen of her breath, causing Live Oak police to obtain a search warrant for a blood sample.

The highway was reopened around 10 a.m., more than six hours after it closed.

