66-year-old man detained on suspicion of DWI after Southwest Side crash, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man was detained on suspicion of driving while intoxicated early Wednesday following a two-vehicle crash on the Southwest Side, according to San Antonio police.

Officers responded just before 3:30 a.m. to the crash in the 3700 Block of SW Military Drive.

A 30-year-old woman was driving eastbound on the road, with the unidentified man traveling west. The woman attempted to turn onto Bynum Avenue when the man’s vehicle hit hers, police said in a preliminary report.

The woman was taken to the hospital for unspecified injuries. Officers detained the man on suspicion of DWI, police said. It is not immediately clear if he is facing charges.

SAPD’s investigation is ongoing.

