Kidnappers blocked doors as child tried to escape following rape, drugging, abuse, affidavits say

SAN ANTONIO - WARNING: Details in this story are graphic and may be disturbing to some audiences. Reader discretion is advised.

Authorities arrested two more people on Monday in connection with the horrific kidnapping, drugging, sexual assault and trafficking of an 11-year-old boy.

An affidavit from the Texas Department of Public Safety says Frances Gallegos, 33, and Larry Gallegos, 38, played a role in kidnapping the boy from a San Antonio park, drugging him, sexually assaulting him and attempting to sell him for more narcotics.

Laura Garcia was arrested last week in connection with the incident. Garcia is accused of kidnapping the boy on or around Feb. 22. An affidavit says the child was playing with a friend at the park when Garcia and Larry Gallegos came up to him and pretended to be his parents, telling him it was time to go home.

When the child refused to go with them, an affidavit says, they grabbed him and dragged him to a nearby apartment that had "a lot of drugs and needles around."

The child's friend told investigators he didn't tell authorities about the abduction because he thought Garcia and Larry Gallegos were the boy's parents.

The child told investigators that when they got inside the apartment, Garcia held him down on a bed and he began screaming for help, but Larry Gallegos threatened him with a knife.

According to the affidavit, Garcia pulled down the boy's pants and Larry Gallegos began fondling him. The child said Garcia told him he was "almost there" after injecting him with drugs.

He said he knew that the drugs made him sleep for a very long time, because it was daylight when he was abducted and when he woke up, it was dark outside.

The 11-year-old told investigators that when he awoke, he felt very sore between his legs and didn't want to walk, but wanted to get out of the apartment.

He told authorities that he believes the attack was captured on camera because of the way others in the apartment were "holding their phones in the air."

The child said he overheard a phone conversation and believes someone tried to sell him to a drug dealer in exchange for drugs.

According to affidavits obtained by the KSAT 12 Defenders, the boy tried to leave the apartment but Frances Gallegos blocked the front door and Garcia and her boyfriend blocked the back door, which prevented him from leaving.

The boy said that while he was being held captive, Frances Gallegos slapped him with a "butterfly ring on."

The child was shown a photo lineup and identified the trio as having been involved in his kidnapping, rape and drugging.

Larry Gallegos told investigators that the child was asleep inside the apartment the boy told investigators he was held captive in.

Investigators said Frances Gallegos and Garcia also admitted to preventing the boy from leaving the apartment.

A spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety said last Friday that the department would not release any information regarding the location of the alleged incident or how the child escaped as it would interfere with their ongoing investigation and possibly hinder forthcoming arrests.

Public records, however, show that Garcia was arrested at a home in the 100 block of St. Christopher Walk, which is across the street from two West Side parks: Father Albert Benavides Park and Vidaurri Park.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.