Two police officers suffer minor injuries at North Side house fire

SAN ANTONIO - Two San Antonio police officers were examined by paramedics after breathing in smoke at the scene of a house fire, officials said.

The officers were among the first to arrive after answering a 911 call around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 14000 block of Tree Crossing Street.

Neighbors had noticed smoke coming from the home, about 1.5 miles from the San Antonio Police Department's North substation.

"(The officers) kicked in the door to possibly do a hasty search, and they got a mouth full of smoke and decided not to do the search," said District Fire Chief Joe Jones, of the San Antonio Fire Department. "They were treated by one of our medic units, and they did not get transported."

Firefighters turned their attention toward the home, working to keep the fire from spreading.

"We had a small fire in the kitchen that extended into the attic," Jones said. "We were able to get inside and knock it out very quickly."

Neighbors helped to round up several pets, which had escaped after the officers kicked open the door of the home, Jones said.

"Most of the dogs except a little Yorkie who's particularly elusive. We see it, we just can't catch it," he said.

In the end, all of the pets and most of the possessions made it through unscathed.

Arson investigators were called to the scene, but there was nothing to indicate that the fire was suspicious.

