2 women in critical condition after high-speed crash that launched SUV over the interstate

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police say a driver of an SUV was speeding when he slammed into another car at the intersection of Westshire Drive and the northbound frontage road of Loop 410 at 10 p.m. Saturday.

Police said the impact caused the SUV to go airborne and cross both the northbound and southbound lanes of the interstate before landing on the southbound frontage road of Loop 410. The woman who was a passenger in the SUV needed to be pulled out of the vehicle with the Jaws of Life, according to police. Both she and the driver of the car that was hit are in critical condition at University Hospital. Police said the man driving the SUV was ejected during the crash, but he only had minor injuries and was talking to officers on the scene.

The crash caused both southbound and northbound lanes of Loop 410 to close, but they have since reopened.

Investigators are looking into the driver of the SUV and what caused the crash.

