Things you didn’t know about Friday the 13th

SAN ANTONIO – What’s up with the number 13?

Many people have friggatriskaidekaphobia or paraskevidekatriaphobia (don’t ask us how to pronounce it) which is the fear of Friday the 13th.

Triskaidekaphobia, or the fear of the number 13, is even more widespread. So much so that many high-rise buildings, hotels, and hospitals skip the 13th floor and many airports do not have gates numbered 13. In many parts of the world, having 13 people at the dinner table is considered bad luck, according to Timeanddate.com.

Thirteen has long been considered an unlucky number - the next time you’re on an airplane, check to see if there is an aisle 13. There most likely won’t be.

Did you know when ancient Roman witches gathered in groups of 13 it was speculated that one of the members was the devil?

Friday the 13th facts: