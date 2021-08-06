These San Antonio-area tattoo shops are offering $13 tattoos on Friday the 13th

SAN ANTONIO – Friday the 13th is coming up and it’s a date that tattoo fans typically celebrate because tons of parlors offer scary good deals on ink.

August is the first time we’ve seen the 13th land on a Friday since November 2020 and many San Antonio-area tattoo parlors are celebrating with discounted specials.

Tattoo parlors typically have a pre-made list of flash tattoos to choose from for the $13 special but rules vary from shop to shop.

Some tattoo shops extend the Friday the 13th special through the weekend and some shops start several days early so be sure to check each individual shop’s website or social media for their exact rules.

Call ahead to see if your local tattoo parlor is participating in any $13 tattoo events. Be advised, many shops have changed their policies due to the coronavirus pandemic so plan accordingly.

KSAT has confirmed that the following parlors plan to participate:

Most tattoo parlors require a $7 tip or setup fee, so expect to pay more than $13. The shops listed expect to have long lines and operate on a first-come, first-served basis.

Ad

This list will be updated as more shops confirm their participation.