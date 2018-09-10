Taxpayers could foot bill for constable’s false claim to history

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County Clerk records obtained by the KSAT 12 Defenders disprove a constable’s claim that she is the first female in county history to hold that position.

Records uncovered by the clerk's Spanish Archives Division show that Mrs. S.M. "Indana" Meeks was appointed constable in July 1941, after the death of her husband, S.M. Meeks.

The records show Mrs. Meeks served in that capacity for Precinct 1 for much of the decade.

Current Precinct 2 Constable Michelle Barrientes Vela has repeatedly claimed publicly, including in a Facebook post announcing her inauguration, that she is the county's first female constable.

Additionally, Precinct 2 law enforcement personnel now wear uniforms that read "Making History 2017 1st Female M.B.V."

A Facebook post disputing the constable's claims first appeared online late last month.

When questioned about the Facebook post Barrientes Vela said via email, "It is very sad that a certain individual seek (sic) to destroy my Credibility (sic), however I am the first elected Hispanic female in Pct.2 (sic) Bexar County."

When told that many of her past social media posts did not include the qualifiers "elected" and "Hispanic," Barrientes Vela replied with an email, "Sir I ran in Bexar County Pct. 2 of Bexar County (sic) area and not in Pct. 1. (sic) of Bexar County. I ran for an Elected (sic) position and not an appointed position. I am the first elected Hispanic female in Bexar County Pct. 2 and the first female in Bexar County Pct. 2. There are more valued stories at this time with my office such as saving positions and voicing concerns for my Deputies (sic)."

Bexar County Commissioners Court on Tuesday is expected to vote on whether to approve $2,147 for new Precinct 2 patches.

A county spokeswoman said late last week that she is not sure if the requested expenditure is for the "Making History" patches, since the submitted invoices did not include mock ups, renderings or design samples.

The item is currently part of consent agenda, meaning it will be approved automatically unless the county judge or a commissioner requests a discussion on the item.

Mrs. S.M. Meeks appointed constable - July 1941