BCSO: Motorcyclist hit, killed on I-10 in east Bexar County

A 56-year-old motorcyclist died Sunday night after being struck by multiple cars on Interstate 10, according to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office.

Officials did not release many details on the crash, but confirmed that deputies were called to I-10 near Trainer Hale Road and FM 1518 to respond to the wreck.

Deputies believe a car struck the motorcyclist, identified as Baldemar Flores Jaime of Adkins.

Flores flew off the bike before being struck by several other vehicles, according to BCSO officials.

