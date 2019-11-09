Suspect arrested on assault charge after allegedly using knife on man he thought stole his truck

SAN ANTONIO – A man is accused of threatening to kill an auto mechanic who he believed stole his truck.

Jose Luis Barrera-Serrano, 43, was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after he placed a knife to the victim’s throat, according to his arrest affidavit.

On Nov. 1, Barrera-Serrano and another man allegedly approached the mechanic while he was walking to work and forced him into a white van.

Woman’s ‘dream truck’ stripped of parts while sitting in driveway

Barrera-Serrano then placed a knife to the 34-year-old victim’s throat and “demanded a truck to be returned to him or its cash value,” according to the affidavit.

He “threatened to kill” the victim if he didn’t follow “his demands," but he said he would “give him some time," the affidavit states.

The two suspects released the victim from the van and fled before police arrived.

The victim told police that Barrera-Serrano did not know the complete backstory.

He told police that in January, he took custody of Barrera-Serrano’s vehicle to make repairs.

Shortly after taking in the vehicle, the mechanic was arrested and held in an immigration holding facility for six months.

Video catches porch pirate stealing packages in San Antonio neighborhood

The vehicle, which was parked at the mechanic’s apartment complex, was towed within that time.

The victim told police that Barrera-Serrano “believes to have been scammed” since he was “unaware of what happened to (the victim.)”

Barrera-Serrano was arrested Friday after a warrant was issued, according to Bexar County jail records. His bond was set at $35,000.

The second suspect, who the victim recognized but could not name, has not been identified by police.