Vehicle flips at PINS after hitting log in heavy fog

PADRE ISLAND, Texas – Park rangers at Padre Island National Seashore are warning drivers to adhere to speed limits and drive cautiously after a vehicle flipped while driving on the beach.

A Jeep, which appears to be new, flipped after the driver hit a half-buried log, according to a post on the PINS Facebook page.

“This driver was traveling below the speed limit in heavy fog and didn’t see this half-buried log before the vehicle hit it,” the post says, in part.

The photo shows a Jeep and a small log on the beach with a park ranger vehicle in the background.

Nobody was hurt as a result of the accident, according to the post, but commenters are speculating the likelihood of a vehicle flipping when going 15 mph, which is the speed limit along the seashore.

“Although there are less people on our beach, and the sand is generally hard-packed, visitors still need to adhere to the beach speed limits, wear their seatbelts, and drive cautiously,” the post warns.