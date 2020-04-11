Texas school cafeteria workers working on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic featured on TIME Magazine cover

KPRC – During these hard times, we cannot thank our heroes enough. TIME Magazine published a series of covers highlighting essential workers keeping the economy afloat.

On one of those covers features cafeteria worker Yolanda Fisher from Dallas Independent School District working to feed kids who depend on school lunches.

“It’s not just the kids that go to my school, it’s any kid who stayed in Dallas,” she said in her article on TIME, “and if the family needs a meal, we feed them too.”

HEROES OF THE FRONT LiNES



Dallas cafeteria workers are the cover of today‘s Time Magazine!! Since school closed March 23, our cafeteria workers have made and distributed 1,017,483 meals. pic.twitter.com/G4wk7ifnV9 — Dan Micciche (@DanforDISD) April 9, 2020

Other featured essential workers on other magazine covers include healthcare workers who faced the pandemic in Italy and New York.

You can read more on Fisher’s story and 12 others on TIME Magazine’s website.

All five covers have been released on newsstands Friday.

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.