English bulldog named Big Poppa goes viral for his lockdown look

ATLANTA – Rashida (Rae) Ellis is the mother of the 3-year-old English bulldog Big Poppa who has become a viral sensation this week.

Ellis snapped a photo of Big Poppa, who has been in quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic, looking forlorn on his porch Tuesday afternoon.

“He loves chicken paw pie and playing with his skateboard and playing with children. His name is Pop, but his nickname is Big Poppa,” Ellis told KSAT 12.

Big Poppa has been so sad today, I think he miss playing with the kids in the building. He just watches them from the patio pic.twitter.com/gVooqvZ5oI — Rae Elle (@RaeElle) April 22, 2020

Big Poppa has some pretty sweet fans too. Ellen DeGeneres tweeted his photo and so did “Game of Thrones” star Maisie Williams with the caption, “not being dramatic but I would literally die for big poppa.”

Stay inside. Flatten this curve. Do it for Big Poppa. https://t.co/q2c9GYZMgN — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) April 22, 2020

Ellis said her sweet boy has been “a little sluggish” in quarantine. “I try to take him on extra walks and give him a few mangos which is his favorite treat. He honestly just misses playing with children. He loves kids.”

If you want to get more Big Poppa news, he has an Instagram.