WATCH LIVE: Senate Judiciary hearing on police use of force, community relations
The Senate Judiciary Committee will host a hearing on policing in the U.S.
The hearing on policing is the first since the death of George Floyd, who was killed in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Witnesses include Saint Paul Minnesota Mayor Melvin Carter, Vanita Gupta President & CEO of The Leadership Conference on Civil & Human Rights and police chiefs from around the country.
Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.