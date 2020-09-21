Final two limited-edition Selena cups now for sale at Stripes stores

SAN ANTONIO – Stripes stores in Texas and Louisiana have released the final two collectible, limited-edition Selena cups.

The items, the last of the four-cup series that honors the Tejano legend, are now for sale at participating locations. Stripes will also release a limited-time purple Slurpee flavor that consists of sour cherry, lime and salt, which were Selena’s favorite childhood flavors.

The cups are designed to hold hot or cold beverages. The cups are double wall-insulated, dishwasher safe and BPA free, according to a press release previously sent to KSAT.

There will be a limit of six cups per customer. They are expected to cost $3.99 plus tax and will be available while supplies last.

The Selena-themed Slurpee drink will be available at participating stores this Friday. Stores will offer the drink for 25 cents for 25 hours, starting at 7 a.m. Friday and ending at 8 a.m. Saturday.

“I am excited that Stripes and our family can finally share the final two 2020 Selena Cups in the 25th Year Collection with her fans,” Suzette Quintanilla, Selena’s sister, said in a news release. “These commemorative cups represent Selena’s legacy that continues to inspire all who love her.”

Suzette Quintanilla helped design the cups and “provided vision and leadership ensuring that every detail of this project would honor Selena’s legacy,” according to Stripes officials.

The 2020 Selena Commemorative Collectible Cups are limited-edition and limited-supply items celebrating 25 years of Selena’s legacy.

Selena commemorative collectible cup from Stripes (Stripes)

