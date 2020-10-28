42ºF

San Antonio named one of ‘Best Big Cities in the US’ by travel magazine

Alamo City chosen by readers of popular travel magazine

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

Holiday lights on San Antonio River Walk
Holiday lights on San Antonio River Walk (San Antonio River Walk Association)

SAN ANTONIOSan Antonio has been recognized by Conde Nast Traveler as the fifth-best big city in the U.S.

Readers of the popular travel magazine voted to determine the list which has Chicago at No. 1 followed by Washington D.C., Boston and New Orleans.

Several Alamo City hot spots got a shout out.

The San Antonio River Walk got some love along with the Pearl District and Japanese Tea Garden.

“If you’re lucky, you’ll be there for Fiesta, a 10-day heritage celebration that draws locals and tourists alike every April,” the travel magazine reported.

Unfortunately, Fiesta was canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic but San Antonio’s party with a purpose is still planning to move forward in 2021.

The author of the Conde Nast report clearly isn’t a native since they also mentioned Lulu’s Jailhouse Cafe which is temporarily closed.

If you’re a traveler looking to visit though, don’t worry, there are hundreds of delicious dining options around San Antonio. (No seriously, there are tons. We even made a whole show about it. Check it out here.)

For the full list of winners in Conde Nast’s choice awards, click here.

