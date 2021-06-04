SAPD, Crime Stoppers seek help in finding man who fired gun during road rage incident

San Antonio Police and Crime Stoppers are seeking the public’s help in finding a man who fired a gun during a road rage incident back in April.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Police and Crime Stoppers are seeking the public’s help in finding a man who fired a gun during a road rage incident back in April.

The incident occurred April 22 around 8:40 a.m. in the 6600 block of Medina Base Road on the city’s Southwest Side.

According to police, a 24-year-old man had honked at the suspect (seen above) as he drove out of a gas station parking lot when the suspect turned in front of the man’s car.

Police said the suspect was driving a red sedan with a passenger and initiated a road rage incident and then fired a handgun at the victim’s vehicle. The suspect then fled the scene.

Officers searched the area, but the person was not found. If located, he may face charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Ad

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.