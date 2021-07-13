Can’t have it your way: Burger King employees use restaurant’s sign to announce ‘we all quit’

LINCOLN, Nebraska – A Burger King in Nebraska is likely going to be hiring soon because a handful of employees just quit.

It’s not usually newsworthy when people quit their jobs but this group decided to use the restaurant’s sign to convey the message and it’s gained traction online.

“WE ALL QUIT” was emblazoned in large letters on the Burger King sign in Lincoln, Nebraska, along with “SORRY FOR THE INCONVENIENCE.”

One of the original photos 🤣🤣 We quit cause upper management was a joke and had no care for me or my employees. I put in my 2 weeks and so did MANY other people. Posted by Rachael Flores on Saturday, July 10, 2021

Rachael Flores, the store’s former general manager, told KLKN that she and eight co-workers put in their two weeks notice because of poor working conditions.

She told KLKN that there hadn’t been working air conditioning for weeks and the kitchen reached temperatures of more than 90 degrees. When she confronted her boss, he allegedly said she was being a “baby.”

Flores said she put up the sign to let customers know that nobody would be at the store and to have a laugh at upper management who have been “in and out” since she started working there in January.

Ad

“They have gone through so many district managers since I’ve been GM,” she told KLKN.

Flores said management called her and told her to take the sign down. She also said she was fired and that her former boss told her to hand in the keys.

The store is still open but reportedly still having staffing issues, KLKN reported.

Also trending on KSAT: