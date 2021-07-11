Photo shows what San Antonio would look like if it were in the ‘Inception’ film

SAN ANTONIO – If you’ve ever wondered what the San Antonio skyline would look like in the film “Inception,” then you’ll want to check this out.

In honor of the film’s 11th anniversary, travel website nextvacay.com has imagined what the Alamo City and several others would look like in the “Inception” dreamscape, in mind-bending photos and videos.

Screenshot of nextvacay.com showing San Antonio in "Inception" dreamscape. (Nextvacay.com)

The San Antonio skyline appears bent as if part of the city is sliding down a cliff. The image also features the Tower of the Americas and the Henry B. González Convention Center on the edge.

The website has featured 11 U.S. cities in the dreamscape, including Portland, Los Angeles, Charlotte, New York, Chicago, Miami, St. Louis and more.

“Each city in the United States has its own personality which is why the videos, images, and videos of these cities in dreamscape form are so dynamic,” the website says.

You can view all of the images and videos of the dreamscape here.

