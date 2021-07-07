San Antonio resident wins $3 million in lottery scratch ticket game

SAN ANTONIO – It’s been a lucky year in San Antonio so far with several million-dollar lottery scratch tickets sold in the area.

A San Antonio resident claimed the top prize of $3 million in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game 500X Loteria Spectacular on July 2.

It’s a $50 scratch ticket and, thus far, is the only top prize to be claimed for the game.

The ticket was purchased at Pit Stop Food Mart #30, located at 1530 W. Loop 1604 N, according to lottery officials.

Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.10, including break-even prizes. The winner has elected to remain anonymous.

